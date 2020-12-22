Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.11 ($35.42).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

VIV stock traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €26.05 ($30.65). The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SA has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.16.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

