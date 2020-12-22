Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. 450,456 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.