Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,972. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.