Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,201.00. 53,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,158.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3,090.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

