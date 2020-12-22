Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.75. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 204,227 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%.
About Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR)
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.