Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.75. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 204,227 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 52,206 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

