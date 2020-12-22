Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,577,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Shares of ERESU opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

In related news, Director William A. Fustos acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

