Virtu Financial LLC Invests $113,000 in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Westport Fuel Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 268,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.17 million, a P/E ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 1.76. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

