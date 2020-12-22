Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 39,062 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). On average, equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STSA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.