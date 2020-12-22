Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Athenex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $95,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Equities analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

