Virtu Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Virtu Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 24.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

