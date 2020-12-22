Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $17,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 727,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Virios Therapeutics, LLC has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

