Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYBBF. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Investec downgraded Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.