Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.