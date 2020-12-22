Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.54%.

VNCE stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vince has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.