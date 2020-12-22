Vid Price Tops $0.0664 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Vid token can currently be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $1.50 million and $30,307.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vid has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00140493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00730045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00165782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00071349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00107478 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,526,233 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

