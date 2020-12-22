Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VERX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 3,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83. Vertex has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. Analysts forecast that Vertex will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

