Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Veritex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 270.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $298,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

