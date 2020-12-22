Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) Receives €107.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.00 ($125.88).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VAR1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) stock traded up €3.00 ($3.53) during trading on Friday, hitting €114.20 ($134.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,118 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 89.36. Varta AG has a 52 week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 52 week high of €138.70 ($163.18).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

