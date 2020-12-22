Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $568,000 Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

