Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $522,690,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 136,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after purchasing an additional 331,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

