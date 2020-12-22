Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 12,208 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 122,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

