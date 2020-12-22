Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,661 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 73.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 239,985 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,338.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 143,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,517,000 after buying an additional 570,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth $783,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.