Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,448 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 834,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 141,830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

