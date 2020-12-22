Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,867 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 346,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,177 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.26.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

