Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Valvoline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,644 shares of company stock worth $558,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

