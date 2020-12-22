ValuEngine Upgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to “Hold”

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
NSP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.68. 266,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $95.78.
In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares in the company, valued at $50,560,479.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $44,603.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP lifted its position in Insperity by 97.1% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 335,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 449.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Insperity by 71.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
