ValuEngine Upgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to “Hold”

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NSP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.68. 266,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. Insperity’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares in the company, valued at $50,560,479.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $44,603.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP lifted its position in Insperity by 97.1% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 335,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 449.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Insperity by 71.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

