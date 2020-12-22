ValuEngine Lowers Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Hold

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. 5,665,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,780 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,958 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.