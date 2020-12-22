ValuEngine Lowers Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Hold

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.
Amyris stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. 5,665,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,780 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,958 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.
