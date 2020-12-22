V-ID (VIDT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00361585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00028110 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

