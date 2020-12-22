USDX [Kava] 24-Hour Volume Reaches $202,258.00 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $29.09 million and $202,258.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,400.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.98 or 0.01337512 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00074213 BTC.
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011430 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00277147 BTC.
- PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Profile
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
