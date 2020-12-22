USDX [Kava] 24-Hour Volume Reaches $202,258.00 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $29.09 million and $202,258.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,400.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.98 or 0.01337512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00074213 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00277147 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 31,304,226 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

