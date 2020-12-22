USDJ Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $15.08 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00141072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00730570 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00166465 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00108339 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.