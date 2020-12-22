Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $13.77. 220,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $551.72 million, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.