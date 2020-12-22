UpToken (UP) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. UpToken has a market capitalization of $189,884.54 and approximately $24.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UpToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UpToken has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UpToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00349280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002222 BTC.

UpToken Token Profile

UpToken (CRYPTO:UP) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 tokens. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UpToken

UpToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UpToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UpToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.