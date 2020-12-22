Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $64.34 or 0.00274539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $3,559.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,435.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.04 or 0.01348562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00070920 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,183 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

