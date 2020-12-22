Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) & Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Critical Analysis

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

This table compares Universal Electronics and Emerson Radio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $753.48 million 0.94 $3.63 million $0.26 199.12 Emerson Radio $6.29 million 3.25 -$4.31 million N/A N/A

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Emerson Radio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Electronics and Emerson Radio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Emerson Radio.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Emerson Radio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics 4.40% 10.97% 5.47% Emerson Radio -66.45% -14.75% -12.04%

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Emerson Radio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves service providers, original equipment manufacturers, retailers, private label brands, and pro-security dealers and companies in the computing industry. The company sells its products under the One For All brand in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.