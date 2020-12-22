United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 61,798 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.