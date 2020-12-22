Uniper’s (UNPRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNPRF. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Uniper stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. Uniper has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $35.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

