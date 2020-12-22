UMA (UMA) Price Hits $8.42 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, UMA has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.42 or 0.00035869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $467.35 million and $158.12 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00140319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00719349 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00176932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00375353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00069550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00105653 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

