UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.21. UEX Co. (UEX.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 88,557 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18.

About UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

