UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,611 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 122,850 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,963,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,660. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.