UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,681 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Sonos worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 623,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,274. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

