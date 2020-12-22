UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 107,614 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

