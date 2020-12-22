UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Warrior Met Coal worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $208,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 271,641 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.