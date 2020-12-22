UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Harsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Harsco by 217.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Harsco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of HSC opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

