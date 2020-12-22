UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.