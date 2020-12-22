U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $4.88. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 199,167 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

