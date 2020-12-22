Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ TYME remained flat at $$1.16 on Tuesday. 9,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $26,309.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,882,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,035,732.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 550,251 shares of company stock valued at $566,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

