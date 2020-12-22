Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

TWTR stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $3,795,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,379,208 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $3,627,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Twitter by 3,560.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Twitter by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $2,813,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

