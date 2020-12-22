TurtleNetwork (TN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,460.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $722,533.20 and $6,460.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00134900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000228 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.00505868 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00054110 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

