Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Shares Down 15.8%

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)’s share price traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 23,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

