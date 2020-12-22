TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.33 ($3.31).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TUI shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 423 ($5.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 421.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 366.08. TUI AG has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 991.20 ($12.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.94.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

